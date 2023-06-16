Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.97 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

