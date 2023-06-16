Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 160 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE VEEV opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

