Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Acquires 20,593 Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $38,097.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,639,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,433,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FG Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised FG Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

