Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Acquires 20,593 Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $38,097.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,639,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,433,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
FG Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FGF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.18.
FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised FG Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
About FG Financial Group
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
