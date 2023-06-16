Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Decreased by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

