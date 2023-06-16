Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $60.60 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

