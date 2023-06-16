Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aflac Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aflac in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

AFL opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

