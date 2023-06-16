Robert N. Cavanaugh Sells 2,511 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Accolade Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
