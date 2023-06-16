Robert N. Cavanaugh Sells 2,511 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.