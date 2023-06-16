The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Director Scott Michael Kernan Sells 4,800 Shares

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.7 %

GEO opened at $7.50 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.