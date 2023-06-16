Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

BLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

