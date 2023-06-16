Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Lifted by Analyst

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRS opened at $51.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.