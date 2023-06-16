FY2023 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Boosted by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.63. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $246.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.46 and its 200 day moving average is $230.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

