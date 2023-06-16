Greenridge Global Comments on CNFinance Holdings Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Greenridge Global increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNFinance in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for CNFinance’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for CNFinance’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CNFinance had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of CNF stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 851.99 and a quick ratio of 703.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

