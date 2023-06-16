Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 31,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063,231 shares in the company, valued at $26,492,266.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $253,886.34.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $359,212.50.

Tilly’s Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.