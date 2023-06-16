SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on S. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NYSE:S opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,291 shares of company stock worth $5,955,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

