Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%.
Gibson Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$20.57 and a one year high of C$26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.91.
Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.64%.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
