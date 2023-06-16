D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $11.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of DHI opened at $115.38 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

