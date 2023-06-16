Western Copper and Gold Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

TSE WRN opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.56 and a 12-month high of C$2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold ( TSE:WRN Get Rating ) (NYSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.