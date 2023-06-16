Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $15.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.05. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $15.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

NYSE MTB opened at $124.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

