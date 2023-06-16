Zacks Research Weighs in on Cummins Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $4.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $237.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average of $236.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

