Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 64 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $292.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

