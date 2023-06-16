Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

