Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $282.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

