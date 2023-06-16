Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Antero Midstream accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after buying an additional 3,501,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $37,729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,939 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AM opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

