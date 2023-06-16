YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.21% of YETI worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in YETI by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

YETI opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

