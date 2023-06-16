4,573 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

FI opened at $120.35 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

