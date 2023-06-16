Cascade Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after buying an additional 56,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 185,042 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 494.12%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

