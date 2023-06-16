Cascade Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 101,190 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Medical Properties Trust makes up 1.2% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,630,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.