Harvey Capital Management Inc. Invests $785,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

