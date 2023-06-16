Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,800 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 55,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $37.90 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $154,910. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

