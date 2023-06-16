Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Extra Space Storage comprises 0.9% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

