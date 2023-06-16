Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $607,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

