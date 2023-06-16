Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,947,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE CM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
