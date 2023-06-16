Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 1.5% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,622,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.05%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

