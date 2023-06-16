35,555 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 2.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.