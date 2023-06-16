Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,165 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.9% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

SPG stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

