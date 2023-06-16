Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 61,549 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

