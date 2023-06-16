Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 2.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,193,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Nutrien by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

