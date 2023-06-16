Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Position Reduced by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,020 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.21.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DNB Markets increased their price objective on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

