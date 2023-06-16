Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 45,000 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 220,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KB. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE KB opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

