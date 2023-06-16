VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3,177.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,726 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.26% of VeriSign worth $55,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $10,577,921. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $224.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.53. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

