Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.17% of Brunswick worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in Brunswick by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BC opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

