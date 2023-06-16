Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 950 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $210.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average of $222.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

