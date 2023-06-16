71,482 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. Pembina Pipeline makes up 2.5% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $6,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,233,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

