Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires 588 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 3.9% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $409.96 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

