The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up about 0.7% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.13% of The Cigna Group worth $135,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $269.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.18 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

