Cascade Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Sunoco comprises 1.4% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 124,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUN opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.842 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

