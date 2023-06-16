Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Coterra Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,114,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

