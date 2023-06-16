Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $10.68 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $220.71. The stock has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

