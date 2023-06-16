Natixis Purchases 1,507,262 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1,845.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507,262 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $68,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,387,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,987,000 after buying an additional 178,876 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 70,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,034,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,564,000 after buying an additional 42,344 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,652,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,214,000 after buying an additional 365,434 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

