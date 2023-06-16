Union Heritage Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Union Heritage Capital LLC cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for 2.7% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

